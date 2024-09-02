Bank Holidays in September 2024: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days, Check Full List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2024 08:26 AM2024-09-02T08:26:01+5:302024-09-02T08:27:03+5:30
Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in September 2024, including all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. It is important to note that bank holidays vary by state, with national holidays affecting all states, while regional holidays are observed only in specific regions.
Bank Holidays in September 2024: Banks will remain shut on the following days, as officially listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):
- September 1, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
- September 4, Wednesday: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva – Banks in Assam will be closed.
- September 7, Saturday: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi – Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, and Goa will be closed.
- September 8, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
- September 14, Saturday: Karma Puja/First Onam – Banks in Kerala and Jharkhand will be closed.
- September 15, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
- September 16, Monday: Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (Bara Vafat) – Banks in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Manipur, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
- September 17, Tuesday: Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) – Banks in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh will be closed.
- September 18, Wednesday: Pang-Lhabsol – Banks in Sikkim will be closed.
- September 20, Friday: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
- September 21, Saturday: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Banks in Kerala will be closed.
- September 22, Sunday: Banks will be closed.
- September 23, Monday: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji – Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed.
- September 28, Saturday: Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday.
- September 29, Sunday: Banks will be closed.