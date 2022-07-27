Eknath Shinde meets famous industrialist Ratan Tata, inquires about his health

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited famous industrialist Ratan Tata. Shinde went to Ratan Tata's house in Colaba. Although the exact reason behind this meeting has not been revealed, it is known that Shinde went to meet Tata to inquire about his health.



Uddhav Thackeray's sister-in-law Smita Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sahyadri Guest House yesterday. Smita Thackeray has been away from active politics since many years. She was upset with Uddhav Thackeray. Many discussions have arisen after Smita Thackeray met Shinde. Within a few days after becoming Chief Minister, Shinde had met Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar and inquired about his health. Shinde also met MNS president Raj Thackeray and inquired about his health.