Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and ALT Balaji Issued Notice by Police Over Obscene Scenes in Web Series

In a case registered at Borivali’s MHB Police Station concerning the depiction of obscene scenes in a web series aired on ALT Balaji, the police have issued notices to Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and ALT Balaji. They have been asked to submit necessary documents related to the case. The complaint alleges that a minor girl was featured in objectionable scenes in the series. Following this, ALT Balaji has released an official statement denying the allegations and assuring full cooperation with the law.



On Friday, MHB Police registered a case against ALT Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor. The notices require them to present the necessary documents by October 24. According to the police, a detailed statement from the complainant will be recorded as part of the investigation.



The complaint pertains to two web series, Class of 2017 and Class of 2020, both produced by ALT Balaji. It alleges that a minor girl was used during the filming of obscene scenes. Additionally, the complaint states that vulgar dialogues were directed at girls, and actors were shown engaging in indecent behavior while wearing school uniforms, which could have a negative influence on young boys.



In its statement, ALT Balaji clarified that all its content, including the aforementioned series, adheres to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and all other relevant laws. The company also categorically denied any involvement of minors in inappropriate scenes, labeling such claims as baseless.



The company further added that both Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are not involved in the day-to-day operations of ALT Balaji, which is managed by separate teams, including those responsible for content strategy. ALT Balaji expressed its full faith in the judiciary and assured complete cooperation with the authorities. However, since the matter is sub judice, the company refrained from making further detailed comments.



Following the complaint, the police registered the case under various sections, including Section 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act, Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, Sections 292, 293, and 295(A) of the IPC, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act of 2003.



The complaint alleges that between February 2021 and April 2021, a minor girl was involved in obscene scenes, which included vulgar dialogues. Furthermore, cigarettes were used in the series despite the legal ban, and no disclaimers were provided.



It is also alleged that the content was circulated with the intent of insulting prominent individuals. The complainant initially approached MHB Police and also filed a petition in Borivali Court. Based on the court’s order, the police registered the case on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

