EOW Summons Former Employee of Raj Kundra’s Firm in ₹60-Crore Fraud Case; Forensic Audit Ordered

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has issued summons to a former employee of businessman Raj Kundra’s company, Best Deal Private Limited, in connection with an alleged ₹60-crore fraud case.

A senior EOW officer confirmed that a forensic auditor will be appointed next week to verify the financial transactions of Best Deal Pvt. Ltd. and its associated firms. Once statements of all former employees and stakeholders are recorded, the EOW may summon Kundra again for further questioning if necessary.

According to officials, several former employees — including the company’s ex-Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and former directors — have already recorded their statements over the past week. The remaining individuals are expected to appear in the coming days.

Investigators are particularly examining Kundra’s claim that ₹20 crore was spent on office furnishing, and whether employee salaries were paid through legitimate business income or undisclosed sources.

The EOW is currently cross-verifying details provided by former staff and directors to determine whether company funds were misused.

An accountant associated with Kundra’s firm has reportedly shared crucial information with investigators, and his mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis.

Officials are also tracing the flow of funds to identify how the alleged ₹60-crore loan, reportedly taken from the complainant under the pretext of business investment, was utilized.

The probe team plans to question vendors, suppliers, and company representatives who had advertised through Kundra’s firm.

EOW sources indicated that money may have been siphoned off, and a forensic audit is underway to determine how the suspected proceeds of crime were diverted and spent. Payments made under Statement Media Solutions and SMS Logistics — both reportedly linked to Kundra and actor Shilpa Shetty — are also under scrutiny, including courier service payments and vendor dues.