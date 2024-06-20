Facial Recognition System Helps Apprehend Thief at Borivali Railway Station

The Borivali Railway Police successfully apprehended a thief thanks to the use of a Facial Recognition System (FRS) installed at the station. Usman Sheikh, identified through the FRS, was caught stealing mobile phones from sleeping passengers on trains and platforms.Sheikh, who resides in Mumbai Central East near Maratha Mandir, was known for preying on commuters in local trains and at platforms. Despite having lost a hand and leg in an accident 15 years ago, he continued his criminal activities until his recent arrest.

The investigation began when a complaint was filed by a resident of Nalasopara, who reported his phone missing after falling asleep at Goregaon station in May. Senior Inspector Datta Kupekar and his team from Borivali GRP, aided by Inspector Salunkhe, utilized CCTV footage to identify Sheikh. Once identified, an alert was issued, leading to his capture by an alert RPF jawan at Malad station. Western Railway's FRS, operational since 2018, uploads images of suspects involved in crimes. When a suspect enters a station, the system triggers an alert to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) control unit, facilitating rapid response by Railway Police and RPF personnel.

Sheikh now faces charges related to multiple thefts reported across Mumbai's railway network. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Bhajibhakare commended the teamwork and technological prowess that led to Sheikh's apprehension, underscoring the efficacy of FRS in enhancing railway security.