Fake Bail Sureties Exposed at Vikroli Court; Two Held, One on the Run

A shocking incident of presenting fake sureties in a serious criminal case has come to light at the Vikroli court. The matter surfaced when the court detected forged documents submitted by the sureties during a bail hearing. Taking swift action, the court directed Tilak Nagar Police to register a case against the three individuals involved. Following the court's order, two persons have been arrested, while one accused is currently absconding.

Two months ago, Tilak Nagar Police had arrested Sajid Khan (21) from Chembur in connection with a serious offence. He is currently in judicial custody and had recently applied for bail. As part of the process, he required two sureties. A man named Nalawade allegedly took money from the accused to arrange the sureties. On April 30, two individuals appeared in court as sureties and submitted documents including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and ration cards.

However, during verification, the court found the documents to be fake. The judge immediately ordered police to take both individuals into custody and verify their credentials. Upon interrogation, Tilak Nagar Police discovered that their real names are Ajay Rao and Ajinath Pagare. They had forged documents under the names Jayprakash Gaud and Ravi Gawli to act as sureties.

The duo revealed during questioning that the fake documents were prepared by the same person, Nalawade, who had arranged the surety deal. They also admitted to receiving Rs 2,000 for the job. Subsequently, Tilak Nagar Police arrested both individuals and handed them over to Vikroli Police. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and arrest Nalawade.