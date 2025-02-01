Fare Hike for Auto Rickshaws, Kaali-Peeli Taxis, and Cool Cabs in Mumbai Starting February 1

Mumbai’s meter-based auto rickshaws and taxis will see a fare increase of ₹3, while Cool Cabs will charge an additional ₹8 starting February 1. This fare hike is set to add to the financial burden of the city's commuters. The revised fare structure includes a deadline for meter adjustments by the end of April. The new fare chart reveals an 11% increase for auto rickshaw fares, a 10% rise for taxis, and a significant 20% jump for Cool Cabs, leading to higher costs for passengers.

Kaali-Peeli Taxis: The new basic fare will be Rs 31 from February 1st, compared to the current price of Rs 28. It needs to be noted that this is the day's basic fare. The night charges which come into effect from midnight every day, will also rise!

Autorickshaws: The basic fare for using autorickshaws during the daytime will increase to Rs 26 from the current Rs 23. 3.

Blue-and-Silver AC Cool cabs: Fare in these CNG-based vehicles will surge to Rs 48 for the first 1.5 kilometres, which will be a hike of Rs 8 from the current basic fare of Rs 40.

