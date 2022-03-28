Fare Of Mumbai metro Line 2A and Line 7 to cheaper; check details

Travel from the new two routes of the metro is to begin likely in next 10 days only. The tickets for these routes will be cheaper for the passengers. The minimum fare for the new metro has been kept at Rs 10. Passengers will have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of 3 kms, Rs 20 for 3 to 12 kms, Rs 30 for 12 to 18 kms and Rs 40 for 18 to 24 kms. Overall, the journey of passengers will be comfortable.

In fact, the government has kept the fare of Metro 7 and Metro 2A corridor at half of the existing Metro-1. Currently, Reliance Metro 1 runs between Ghatkopar and Versova. Out of this, for traveling up to 11.40 km, passengers have to spend Rs 40. Travelers will have to spend only Rs 20 for a 12 km journey on the Metro 2A and Metro 7 corridors.

Reliance, instead of the government, is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Metro running between Ghatkopar and Versova. Because of this, the private company has the right to fix the metro fare. Taking lessons from Metro-1, the government is now constructing the metro route in MMR itself, as well as the responsibility of its operation and maintenance has also been kept by the government. At present, about 80 lakh people travel daily by local train and bus. To reduce the congestion of local trains and buses, the fare of the new metro has been kept low.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has obtained the final go-ahead certification from the commission of Railway safety to begin commercial operations on the Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) & Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E) stretch.



