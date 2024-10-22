Fears of Gangwar Return to Mumbai After Baba Siddiqui’s Murder

Mumbai is on edge following the assassination of political leader Baba Siddiqui, with concerns rising that the city’s notorious gang wars could flare up again. These gang wars, once brought under control by the Mumbai Police, may reignite after years of relative calm. The murder of Siddiqui, a prominent figure, marks a significant incident, and the recent attack on actor Salman Khan’s home by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has heightened tensions. Sources suggest that older gangs, especially the Dawood gang, are now back on alert.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Mumbai was a battleground for several criminal gangs, including those led by Kareem Lala, Varadarajan, Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, Arun Gawli, Amar Naik, Bhai Thakur, and Ravi Pujari. These gangs initially operated through smuggling and drug trafficking but later turned to extortion and contract killings, leading to frequent violent clashes among rival groups.

During the 1990s, the Mumbai Police responded by cracking down on these gangs, carrying out numerous encounters to bring the situation under control. This police action forced many gangsters to flee the country, with figures like Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan running their operations from overseas. However, over time, many of these criminals were captured or went underground, and Mumbai saw a period of peace.

Now, two decades later, the murder of Baba Siddiqui and the Bishnoi gang’s growing influence have brought back fears of gang-related violence. Rumors suggest that Dawood's gang may seek revenge for Siddiqui’s killing. Some insiders believe that the gang could reassert its dominance in the city. Furthermore, it is suspected that after Siddiqui’s murder, gangs may begin extorting money from Bollywood producers, real estate developers, and businessmen under the guise of ‘protection money.’ Both the Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood gangs could capitalize on this unrest to strengthen their hold on Mumbai.

