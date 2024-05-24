Fire Breaks Out at Hawkers' Stalls in Chembur, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Late last night, a fire erupted at several hawkers' stalls located under a flyover in Mumbai's Chembur area, triggering a swift response from fire tenders. The flames quickly spread, engulfing the stalls and causing panic among nearby residents and passersby.

Upon receiving the emergency call, fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, initial investigations suggest that it may have been sparked by an electrical fault or a cooking mishap at one of the stalls. Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.