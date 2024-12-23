Fire Erupts at Scrap Godown in Mankhurd, No Injuries Reported, (Watch Video)

A level-one fire broke out at a scrap godown in Kurla, Govandi East, on Monday evening. Firefighting operations are currently underway. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire call was received at 7:04 PM, and no injuries have been reported, so far.

The fire erupted at Mandala Scrap, located on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road, in Mankhurd. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade stated that the fire had spread across various scrap storage units.

Currently, BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BMC ward staff, and 108 ambulance services are on-site.