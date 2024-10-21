First Girder Installed for Carnak Railway Flyover In Major Milestone in South Mumbai Project

In a significant step towards enhancing connectivity in South Mumbai, the first girder of the Carnak Railway Flyover, located near Masjid Bunder railway station, has been successfully installed. The Central Railway administration completed the installation during a scheduled three-hour block between 12:30 AM and 3:30 AM on October 19 and 20, halting traffic and power supply temporarily to ensure a smooth process.

The Carnak Flyover, an essential part of the city’s infrastructure, links P. D'Mello Road and provides critical traffic relief for areas such as Masjid Bunder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Mohammad Ali Road. The reconstruction of this flyover was deemed necessary after the bridge on Lokmanya Tilak Road was classified as hazardous by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Last Monday, October 14, workers completed the side-shifting of a 550-metric-ton iron girder on the southern side of the bridge, moving it 70 meters over the railway tracks. Following this, the Central Railway administration approved a block on October 19 and 20, allowing for the precise installation of the girder under the technical supervision of RITES Ltd.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani lauded the smooth coordination between the BMC’s bridge department and the Central Railway administration. Key officials involved in the project include Chief Engineer (Bridges) Uttam Shrote and Deputy Chief Engineer (Bridges) City Rajesh Mule.

The installed girder measures approximately 70 meters in length and 9.5 meters in width. During the installation process, the girder was cantilevered next to the railway tracks and shifted from east to west. With the installation completed, the next steps include laying iron rods on the girder, followed by concrete work. After a curing period, mastic work will commence, and construction on the approach roads will begin soon after.

Work on the second girder will now pick up speed, with completion of the project expected by December 2024. This development is seen as a crucial move to ease traffic congestion in one of Mumbai’s busiest areas.