Former MP's Nephew Commits Suicide by Jumping from 6th Floor in Andheri East

A tragic incident has come to light from Andheri East, Mumbai, where Sagar Gupta (23), nephew of former MP Sangamlal Gupta, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 6th floor. Andheri Police Station has registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report) and is investigating the matter.

According to Andheri Police officials, the incident took place around 2:50 PM on Tuesday. The deceased, Sagar Gupta, suddenly jumped from the 6th floor of the "Haridarshan" building in the Ambevadi area of Andheri East. He was declared dead on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the Andheri Police team arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

An officer from Andheri Police Station revealed that Sagar Gupta was a computer engineering student at Thakur College in Kandivali. However, the reason behind the suicide remains unclear, and the police are actively investigating the matter. The police are also examining the scene and his mobile phone for further information.