Ganapati Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Police Unveils Mega Plan for September 6

Mumbai is gearing up for the grand immersion of Lord Ganesha idols with elaborate security and traffic arrangements in place. With lakhs of devotees expected to gather on the streets, the city police have drawn up a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said that a massive turnout of devotees is anticipated during the immersion, prompting special security measures across the city.

Key Security Arrangements:

Immersion of 6,600 public Ganesh idols and nearly 1.5 lakh household idols is expected.

Deployment includes 12 Additional Commissioners, 40 DCPs, 3,000 police officers and 18,000 constables.

14 SRPF companies and 4 CAPF units will be on duty, including a women’s CRPF battalion.

BDDS teams, Quick Response Teams (QRT), and mobile CCTV vans will remain active.

To monitor the city, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed, while over 50 drones will keep watch at major immersion points. A 24×7 control room will oversee operations, supported by 400 patrolling vehicles for emergency response.

Traffic Management Plan:

Joint Commissioner of Traffic Anil Kumbhar detailed the special arrangements for visarjan day:

4 DCPs, 8 ACPs, 60 PIs, 179 API/PSIs and 2,826 traffic personnel will be deployed.

Additional support from 275 MSF jawans and 340 volunteers from Aniruddha Bapu’s NGO.

54 cranes kept ready to remove broken-down vehicles swiftly.

Heavy vehicles restricted from entering or halting on 12 road overbridges identified as structurally weak.

52 watchtowers set up for crowd and traffic surveillance.

Devotee Safety at Immersion Sites:

To safeguard devotees entering the water, 538 lifeguards will be deployed across immersion points. This will help prevent drowning and ensure rapid emergency response.

The Mumbai Police’s mega plan aims to ensure that Ganesh Visarjan is conducted in a peaceful, safe, and orderly manner across the city.