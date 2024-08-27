Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: BMC Approves Allowance Hike for Employees in Festive Boost

Ahead of the Ganpati festival, thousands of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees have a reason to celebrate with joy. The civic administration has granted administrative approval to increase various allowances for its officials and employees. The decision was taken during a meeting held on August 26.

While BMC officials and employees have already received revised pay scales as per the Seventh Pay Commission, the revision of various allowances in line with the commission's recommendations has been under consideration for a long time. Addressing this, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has granted administrative approval to increase these allowances.

“In line with the state government's approach, the revised pay scales under the Seventh Pay Commission have been implemented for BMC officials and employees. After revising the pay scales, increasing various allowances was under consideration. Following continuous discussions in meetings and consultations with various employee and labor unions, this matter has now been resolved,” said a senior civic official.

The allowances affected by this decision include vehicle allowance, leave travel assistance, allowances related to specific posts, educational allowances for children, and special allowances for childcare for differently-abled female employees.

Advocate Prakash Devdas, Coordinator of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Workers' Coordination Committee, stated, “The municipal commissioner and administrator admitted that there has been no increase in the various allowances of BMC employees since 2009. Now, a 100% increase in these allowances gets approval. It has been agreed to pay 50% as an advance before Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Devdas also mentioned that starting September 1, 2024, a new group insurance scheme will be implemented, requiring an annual budget of Rs 223 crore.

“The Ramnath Jha Committee's report will be implemented soon, and further discussions will be held regarding salary discrepancies among the remaining employees,” added Devdas.

However, a senior civic official noted that further administrative procedures related to the increase in allowances will be completed, and a detailed circular will be issued by the municipal administration.