Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: BMC to Set Up Over 200 Artificial Ponds for Immersion

With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is ramping up its preparations by repairing roads and improving facilities at immersion sites. The city has seen a 371% rise in Ganesh idol immersions in artificial lakes over the past 11 years, reflecting a growing response to the call for eco-friendly celebrations.

This year, the number of artificial lakes for immersions will be increased to 204, up from 194 last year. This move comes after the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Coordination Committee requested more artificial lakes to accommodate the rising number of idols.

Artificial lake locations will now be available on Google Maps. Additionally, QR codes will provide information about these lakes to devotees.

QR codes will be displayed prominently outside Ganesh idol pandals.

To support eco-friendly celebrations, the municipal corporation is supplying sculptors with clay made from natural materials.