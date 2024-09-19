Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai Sees Record Noise Levels; 115 dB Recorded on Final Day

On the final day of Ganpati immersion on September 17, noise levels exceeded last year's peak, with recordings reaching up to 115 dB. This spike was observed at Opera House after midnight, mainly due to firecrackers, and in Bandra West, where drums and loudspeakers contributed to the increase.

In previous years, the highest noise levels recorded on the final day of immersion were: 114.7 dB in 2023, 120.2 dB in 2022, 93.1 dB in 2021, 100.7 dB in 2020, and 121.3 dB in 2019, according to the Awaaz Foundation, an anti-noise NGO.

The NGO also noted that while DJs were largely absent this year, loudspeakers were widely used to amplify drums, banjos, and other instruments. Along the immersion route to Girgaon Chowpatty, political pandals employed loudspeakers for speeches, which continued past midnight. Although the procession’s loudspeakers were turned off by 12:14 a.m. on September 17, the speeches persisted, with noise levels reaching up to 98 dB.

From 11:45 p.m. to 12:22 a.m., noise levels at Opera House fluctuated between 98 dB and 115 dB, primarily due to firecrackers and speeches. Other areas, including Bandra West’s SV Road, Linking Road, Juhu Tara Road, Colaba, and Cuffe Parade, also experienced noise levels exceeding 100 dB on the final day of immersion.

While this year’s Ganesh immersion was slightly noisier, the Eid-e-Milad celebrations were notably quieter compared to the previous year.

The highest recorded noise level during Eid-e-Milad in 2024 was 101 dB, generated by speeches over loudspeakers, which was lower than last year’s peak of 108.1 dB, primarily caused by motorcycle horns. In 2022, the noise levels were even higher, reaching 116.3 dB due to DJs.

In 2022, nearly all processions featured DJs mounted on trucks. By 2023, there were no DJs on trucks along Mohamedali Road, though some remained in Byculla. In 2024, a few smaller processions included DJs, but the majority opted for loudspeakers used for speeches. Eid-e-Milad was observed on September 18, 2024.

Sumaira Abdulali, convener of Awaaz Foundation, stated that she plans to write to the Chief Minister, highlighting that the use of loudspeakers—regardless of the noise source—violates permissible decibel limits. This is especially concerning when speeches continue past midnight, exceeding the legal time limit for loudspeaker use.

"In the years following Covid-19, political parties have increasingly violated noise regulations and court orders by using loudspeakers beyond midnight during processions. This year was no exception. Although there were fewer DJs, the amplification of drums, banjos, and other music through loudspeakers still led to high noise levels at several processions," said Abdulali.