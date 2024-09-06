Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Metro Services To Run Late Night During Ganeshotsav Celebration

In preparation for the Ganeshotsav celebrations, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced extended services to accommodate late-night and early-morning devotees. Starting September 7, MMMOCL will extend the operational hours of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 for the duration of the 10-day festival. From September 11 to 17, the last metro services departing from Andheri West and Gundavali terminals will be extended from 11 pm to 11:30 pm.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Chairman of MMMOCL and MMRDA Commissioner, emphasized the importance of providing seamless transportation during the festival. "Ganpati festival is a significant cultural event in Mumbai. It is our responsibility to offer efficient and convenient travel options for late-night commuters during this festive season," he said.The extended metro services will include an additional 20 trips from Andheri West and Gundavali stations, with some services also running between Gundavali and Dahisar East, as well as between Andheri West and Dahisar East.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is celebrated across the nation with immense enthusiasm to honour Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. This year, the celebration will take place over ten days, starting on September 6 and ending on September 17. During this joyous occasion, devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols to their homes offer prayers and sweets, and seek his blessings. The festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river of sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.