Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai Family Installs Tejas Fighter Jet Model as Part of Ganpati Decorations (Watch Video)

Mumbai, September 7: A family in the Santacruz area of Mumbai has made a unique decoration for Ganesh's idol by installing a model of the Tejas fighter jet. This creative display aims to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival while also showcasing pride in India's Indigenous defence capabilities.

The Tejas, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is a multi-role light fighter aircraft that has been a significant part of India's defence forces since its induction.

In Mumbai, the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi is palpable with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most renowned Ganesh idols. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been a prominent figure in the festival since 1934, and the Kambli family has overseen its care for over eighty years.

Ganpati Decorations

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A family in the Santacruz area of Mumbai has installed a model of fighter jet Tejas as part of decoration for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. #GaneshChaturthi2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Y2eVHG8Eg2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2024

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. Devotees are bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, preparing offerings, and visiting pandals, contributing to the festive atmosphere that marks this vibrant celebration.