Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai Police Gears Up for Ganpati Festival with Tight Security Arrangements

The Ganpati festival is set to commence in Mumbai and across Maharashtra from Saturday, and the Mumbai Police have made robust security arrangements to ensure a safe celebration. To maintain law and order during the festival, a significant police force will be deployed across the city. This includes 32 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), 34 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 2,435 police officers, and 12,420 constables who will be stationed on the streets of Mumbai.

In addition to the regular police force, several platoons from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Riot Control Force (RCF), Delta Force, Combat Force, Home Guards, and other security agencies will be deployed at key locations in Mumbai to bolster security.

Joint CP Law and Order, Satyanarayana Chaudhari, stated that during the Ganpati festival, a significant number of people gather, leading to crowded roads. He emphasized that ensuring the safety of women and children is a top priority.



Ahead of the Ganpati festival, senior police officials held a meeting at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, during which the police force was warned to remain vigilant. The presence of police officers, including those in plain clothes, will be increased at major Ganesh pandals and crowded places across the city. Ganesh mandals have been instructed to alert the police immediately if they notice any suspicious objects or individuals within the premises.

Special security strategies have also been devised for the prominent Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. The "Lalbaugcha Raja," which attracts a large number of devotees, will have particularly stringent security measures. An Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) and two officers of DCP rank will be in charge of security at this location. Over 50 CCTV cameras have been installed, and they will be closely monitored by the police. Similarly, at the "Mumbai Cha Raja" pandal in Lalbaug, known for its popularity, tight security arrangements have been made.

In light of potential threats, hotels and lodges across Mumbai are being thoroughly checked, with investigations into suspicious individuals underway. A network has also been established to gather intelligence in slum areas, with orders to take action against any suspicious activity.

According to sources, there are concerns that terrorist organizations may attempt to disrupt the festival this year. As a precaution, Ganesh mandals have been put on high alert, and orders have been issued to install CCTV cameras in every pandal and to monitor them closely.

Moreover, there are concerns about the entry of gangs from other states into Mumbai during the Ganpati festival, with the intent to commit thefts, particularly mobile phones and gold chains. The Nirbhaya team has been instructed to keep a close watch on these gangs and take necessary actions, especially focusing on the safety of women during the celebrations.