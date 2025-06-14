Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja's Padya Pujan Ceremony Marks the Beginning of Festival Preparations

The revered foot worship ceremony (Padyapuja) of Lalbaugcha Raja was performed today, marking the spiritual commencement of Ganeshotsav 2025. The ritual, accompanied by the traditional Ganesh Muhurat Puja, took place at the workshop of renowned idol makers Kambli Arts. Mandal President Balasaheb Sudam Kamble conducted the puja at 6 AM. This year, the grand celebration of Lalbaugcha Raja will be observed from August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi) to September 6 (Anant Chaturdashi). A photo of the ceremony has been shared, signaling the onset of festival vibes across Mumbai.

Once known for drawing massive crowds, the Padyapuja of Lalbaugcha Raja used to be one of the city’s most awaited religious events. Traditionally held on the auspicious day of Sankashti before Ganeshotsav, it was symbolic of the divine beginning of Mumbai’s festive season. However, in recent years, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has consciously decided to conduct the ceremony in a simpler and more intimate setting at the sculptor’s workshop, focusing on spiritual purity over grandeur.

This year, too, the ceremony was performed with devotion and simplicity. In the presence of Mandal President Balasaheb Kamble and committee members, the Padyapuja was held at sculptor Santosh Kambli’s workshop on the Sankashti tithi. Treasurer Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi also performed a symbolic puja of the receipt books used by the Mandal, continuing the tradition of spiritual and administrative readiness for the upcoming celebrations. The shift to a modest ceremony hasn't dimmed its importance — it continues to be a deeply symbolic ritual for millions of devotees.

Lalbaugcha Raja holds global fame among devotees of Lord Ganesha. What sets this idol apart is the absence of a grand arrival procession. Unlike others, this idol is consecrated at the very site where it is sculpted. With Ganeshotsav just weeks away, mandals across Mumbai are already immersed in preparations. Yet, it is the simple yet spiritually significant foot worship ceremony of Lalbaugcha Raja that officially signals the beginning of the Ganpati season, not just in the city but for devotees worldwide.