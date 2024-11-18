Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi Detained In US: Reports

In a major development, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has reportedly been taken into custody. While neither Mumbai Police nor Delhi Police have officially commented on the matter, sources within intelligence agencies have confirmed that a non-bailable warrant was issued against Anmol two weeks ago, leading to his detention.

ExtraditionProcessInitiated

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has initiated the process to extradite Anmol Bishnoi from the United States to India. Sources indicate that efforts to bring him back are beginning to show positive results.

WantedinMultipleCases

Anmol Bishnoi is listed as a wanted criminal by Mumbai Police in connection with the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence. Two weeks ago, a special court dealing with Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Additionally, Anmol's name has surfaced in the investigation into the murder of former MLA and minister Baba Siddique. According to sources in Mumbai Crime Branch, interrogations of the arrested suspects revealed that Anmol was in contact with the masterminds of the attack, Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar, and had provided them with directives.

This development marks another step in the crackdown on the Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to several high-profile crimes across the country.