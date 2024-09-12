Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Fifth Day Sees Decline In Use Of Artificial Ponds For Immersion

The number of idols immersed in artificial lakes on the fifth day of Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai dropped, with around 38% of idols being immersed in ponds created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 11. In comparison, about 48% of the idols were immersed in artificial ponds on the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idol immersion on September 8.

According to data provided by the BMC, a total of 38,717 idols were immersed on the fifth day across Mumbai, of which 14,880 were immersed in artificial lakes.

Out of the 37,569 household Ganpati idols, 14,555 were immersed in artificial lakes. For public Ganpati idols, 1,095 were immersed on the fifth day, with 338 in artificial lakes. No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion process on September 11.

To prepare for Ganeshotsav, the BMC has implemented several facilities, which will be available until Anant Chaturdashi on September 17, 2024.

Also Read: Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 48% of Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols Immersed in Artificial Ponds Across Mumbai

Around 12,000 BMC officers and employees were deployed for the smooth immersion of idols, supported by 71 control rooms and other essential services. At Swarajya Bhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty), the BMC’s D Ward provided various services for devotees. Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale mentioned that preparations had been ongoing for two months to ensure the smooth immersion of domestic and public Ganesh idols.

“To prevent vehicles from getting stuck in the sand and ensure smooth immersion, 478 steel plates were laid on the beaches, and 43 German rafts were arranged to immerse smaller idols. For safety, 761 lifeguards and 48 motorboats were deployed. Additionally, 163 offering pots and 274 collection vehicles were arranged to collect garlands and flowers before immersion,” he said.

He also highlighted that 192 control rooms were set up to coordinate efforts across departments, with 66 observation towers for safety and 72 reception desks placed at various locations. The health department arranged 75 first-aid centers and 67 ambulances. With the help of BEST, 1,097 floodlights and 27 searchlights were installed for effective lighting. To enhance convenience for citizens, 127 portable toilets were set up, and fire brigade vehicles and trained personnel were on standby for emergencies.

Information about artificial ponds is accessible via a QR code, allowing devotees to scan and view details and Google Maps links to eco-friendly immersion points across Mumbai.