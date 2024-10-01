Ghatasthapana 2024: Homes Prepare for Navratri as Mumbai Markets See Surge in Puja Materials

As the Shardiya Navratri festival approaches, homes across the region are preparing for the ritual of Ghatasthapana. The market is bustling with an influx of puja materials, reflecting a significant reduction in prices, starting from as low as Rs 40. Shoppers are presented with a variety of options, ranging from simple clay pots to intricately carved and beautifully decorated ones, allowing them to choose according to their personal preferences.

In various regions, devotees are preparing for Ghatasthapana by installing clay pots or metal sheets made of materials like copper, silver, or steel. To avoid last-minute rushes, many are already purchasing cotton and soil. Depending on local customs, some households are using seven grains, while others opt for five or just wheat in the soil. Women are actively involved in selecting the grains for these rituals. In some places, instead of establishing a ghata, a continuous Nandi lamp is installed. The market has seen an increase in the availability of beedi leaves, mango leaves, and flowers, essential for the celebrations. During the nine days of the Navratri festival, devotees worship Adimaya by installing the goddess in the ghata and lighting the Nandadeep. Many also observe fasts during this period, leading to a significant demand for fruits and other offerings.

Ghatasthapana: A Celebration of Faith and Agricultural Culture During Navratri

Ghatasthapana, a key ritual in the worship of Navdurga during Navratri, involves the installation of a decline that symbolizes agricultural culture and honors the contributions of farmers. This practice reflects a deep faith and gratitude for the crops that sustain livelihoods, as soil from the fields is placed in front of the ghata.

This year, the market is bustling with a variety of attractive carved declines, including options in striking red and black. The ghata is being adorned with colorful lace and decorative stones, with prices ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 2,500 based on the level of embellishment. Vendors report that customers are selecting items according to their personal preferences, contributing to the festive atmosphere.