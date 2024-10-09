Ghatkopar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Wrapper Manufacturing Company in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 9, 2024): A massive fire erupted at a plastic wrapper manufacturing company in the densely populated Narayan Nagar area of Ghatkopar on Wednesday. The factory, located near Samrat School, caught fire, causing panic among local residents.

Firefighters are facing challenges in controlling the fire due to the narrow lanes surrounding the factory. Ten fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene, while local police, civic officials, and ambulances have also arrived.

The number of injured has not yet been confirmed, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Efforts to contain the blaze are ongoing.