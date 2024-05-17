Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Accused Bhavesh Bhinde Sent to Police Custody Till May 26

Bhavesh Bhinde, a businessman whose company was responsible for installing the billboard that collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, was sent to police custody till May 26.

The tragic billboard incident, which claimed 16 lives and injured 75 people, was installed by advertising agency Ego Media Pvt Ltd, owned by Bhinde. He was arrested on Thursday night from Rajasthan's Udaipur and was brought to Mumbai this morning, where he was produced in a court.

Mumbai court remands Bhavesh Bhinde, arrested in hoarding collapse case, in police custody till May 26 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2024

The billboard collapse incident has been transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Earlier, Bhinde was sent for a medical examination at GT Hospital in Mumbai before producing before the Esplanade Court (Kila Court) for police custody remand.

Mumbai Police had registered a case under IPC sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station. The billboard in the Ghatkopar area on May 13 came crashing down amid strong winds, leaving 16 dead and several more trapped underneath.