Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Ex-Director of Firm Reveals Major Details to Cops About Billboard That Killed 17 People

Ghatkopar Hoarding Case: The Special Investigation Team of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch recently arrested former director Janhavi Marathe and her associate Sagar Kumbhar, alias Sagar Patil, from the Saigrove Hotel in Mandarem, Goa. According to a senior police officer, during questioning, accused Janhavi Marathe revealed that the security amount of Rs. 40 lakhs for the Ghatkopar hoarding was not paid.

What's equally surprising is that this incident occurred on Monday, May 13, the same day the municipality issued a notice to Bhavesh Bhide to pay a fine of Rs. 6.13 crore. According to this notice, Bhavesh Bhide had installed 8 hoardings in the premises of Maharashtra State Police Housing Welfare without permission since April 8, 2022. Directions were given to pay a total of Rs. 6.13 crore as advertisement fees, fines, and delays under Section 328 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. The delay in payment raises serious questions.

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch has questioned Sunil Dalvi, the engineer of N Ward of the municipality, and also conducted inquiries with the licensing officer and other clerks of N Ward. However, police officials stated that the Special Investigation Team did not receive satisfactory responses from them.

On May 13, a massive illegal hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump at the railway police station in Ghatkopar East, resulting in the death of 17 people and injuring 80. In connection with this incident, a case has been registered at Pantnagar police station against the director and owner of Ego Media Pvt. Ltd. The investigation of this crime has been handed over to the Crime Branch, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed. The investigation is ongoing.