Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident: Businessman Arshad Khan Arrested After Seven Months

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch has arrested businessman Arshad Khan in connection with the tragic Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that claimed 17 lives. According to officials, Khan was apprehended in Lucknow. His arrest is considered pivotal in uncovering financial transactions related to the hoarding incident.

Earlier, Bhavesh Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Company; Janhavi Marathe, a former director of the company; Sagar Patil, who was responsible for hoarding maintenance; and certified structural engineer Manoj Sanghu had been arrested in the case. An official chargesheet against the four was filed in October.

Investigations revealed that in 2021 and 2022, Ego Media transferred ₹46.50 lakh through 39 transactions across 10 bank accounts, which allegedly reached Arshad Khan. Summons had been issued to Khan by the Crime Branch, but he approached the court and later went into hiding. The Crime Branch had been tracking him since then, eventually locating him in Lucknow.

Further investigation is ongoing into the companies associated with Khan, with the Crime Branch pursuing all leads.

A case under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 337 (causing hurt by negligence), and 34 (common intent) has been registered. A special investigation team from the Crime Branch is leading the inquiry and has recorded statements from 102 individuals so far.Six personnel, including current and former officers of the Railway Police Force. Five suppliers of raw materials.

90 individuals, including injured victims and their relatives

The chargesheet, running over 3299 pages, also includes statements from two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including suspended officer Quaiser Khalid. Sources revealed that Khalid previously stated that permission for the Ghatkopar hoarding was granted considering prior permissions for hoardings in Dadar and in the interest of police welfare.

This development marks a critical juncture in the case as authorities aim to deliver justice to the victims of the tragic incident.