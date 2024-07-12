Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Mumbai Crime Branch Files 3,299 Page Chargesheet

The Crime Branch has taken significant steps in the Ghatkopar hoarding accident case by filing a comprehensive 3,299-page chargesheet in court. This chargesheet meticulously details the roles and actions of all four arrested individuals involved in the incident.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 13, when a massive hoarding measuring 120 feet by 140 feet collapsed near a petrol pump in Ghatkopar. Tragically, the collapse claimed the lives of 17 people and left 75 others injured. The hoarding, previously recognized in the Limca Book of Records as the largest of its kind, fell after a dust storm and unseasonal rain.

The chargesheet names Bhavesh Bhinde, Manoj Sanghu, Janhvi Marathe, and Sagar Patil as the accused. Bhavesh Bhinde, identified as the director of Ego Media Company, oversaw the installation of the hoarding. Janhvi Marathe, who previously served as a director, was implicated due to her involvement during her tenure, including the submission of applications for hoarding extensions. Manoj Sanghu conducted the structural audit of the hoarding, while Sagar Patil was responsible for its erection.

During the investigation, statements from a total of 102 individuals were recorded, including six Government Railway Police (GRP) and two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff members. Additionally, statements from 90 injured individuals and families of the deceased were also documented.

The chargesheet underscores the lapses in regulations, as the hoarding was permitted despite regulations stipulating a maximum size of 40 feet by 40 feet for such structures. The tragedy prompted a 66-hour-long rescue operation, highlighting the severity and impact of the incident on the community and prompting legal action to address the negligence involved in the installation and maintenance of the hoarding.