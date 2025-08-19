Gilbert Mendonca Passes Away: Former Mira-Bhayandar MLA Dies at 72

Former member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Gilbert John Mendonca, passed away on Monday night, August 18, following a brief illness in Thane district of Maharashtra. He was 72. He was admitted to a hospital after health issues. Confirming his death, BJP MLA Narendra Mehta from the area wrote an emotional message on the social media platform.

Mehta wrote, "The tireless hard work he put in public life, his loyalty to social work and the personal connection he maintained with the people – all will be remembered in the political and social history of Mira-Bhayander.".

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on X said Mira Bhayandar has lost one of its strong personalities. "The sad demise of Mira Bhayandar city's first MLA, the late Gilbert Mendoza Ji, is an extremely painful event. His passing has caused the loss of a powerful personality in the political and social life of Mira Bhayandar," Sarnaik added.

"His work, his warm connection with people, and his tireless dedication to society will always be remembered. His memories will continue to inspire us forever. In this moment of grief, I share in the sorrow of his family and pray that God grants peace to the departed soul and gives strength to the family to bear this loss," he added.

Mendonca represented the Mira Bhayandar assembly constituency as a Nationalist Congress Party MLA in 2009. Later, he became associated with Shiv Sena.

Mendonca hailed from a business family. His political journey began in 1978 when he was elected sarpanch of Mira-Bhayandar. He went on to become president of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Council in 1990.

Mendonca rose to prominence in 2009, when he contested the assembly elections on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket and became the first MLA from the newly carved Mira Bhayandar constituency. He was widely credited with initiating efforts to improve transport connectivity in the region, including a campaign to start local train services from Mira Road railway station.