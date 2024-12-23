Girgaon Gold Theft: 36-Year Old Arrested With ₹2.4 Crore Loot In Mumbai

The VP Road Police have arrested an accused involved in the theft of gold worth ₹2.4 crore from a jeweler's office in Girgaon. The arrested individual, identified as Chandrabhan Rammanohar Patel (36), was found in possession of three kilograms of stolen gold. The police are now searching for his accomplices.

On the night of December 17, burglars broke into the office of Kishormal Chauhan (65), a gold trader in Girgaon, and stole three gold biscuits weighing a total of three kilograms along with ₹25,000 in cash from a drawer. Based on Chauhan's complaint, the VP Road Police registered a case under sections 305(A), 331(3), and 331(4) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and began their investigation.

Using technical evidence, the police traced the accused to Jaipur in Rajasthan and Girgaon’s CP Tank area in Mumbai. Patel, a native of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in Girgaon. Patel, who operates a clothing business, was found with three kilograms of gold biscuits worth ₹2.4 crore.

The police are continuing their investigation to apprehend Patel's associates involved in the high-profile theft.