GOAT India Tour 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Makes This Promise to Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium During Project Mahadeva Launch (Watch Video)

Star footballer and FIFA World Cup-winning captain of Argentina, Lionel Messi, is currently touring India. On Sunday evening, Messi made a grand appearance at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where a massive crowd of football fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the legend. On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially launched the state-level sports initiative, ‘Project Mahadeva’.

What is Project Mahadeva?

As part of the initiative, 60 talented footballers under the age of 13 were selected from across Maharashtra through district-level trials. These young athletes received a special 45-minute training and mentoring session from Lionel Messi himself, creating an unforgettable experience for them. Sunday’s event marked the official launch of Project Mahadeva, focusing on training and guidance for the selected U-13 footballers. The event also witnessed the presence of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian team captain Rahul Bheke, and several other celebrities.

Chief Minister Fadnavis’ Message to Messi

“Hello Mumbai, Ganpati Bappa Morya! I am delighted to welcome football’s greatest player, Lionel Messi. It is a matter of pride that he is mentoring our 60 young footballers, who could dominate the sport by 2034. The goal of Project Mahadeva is to place football at the heart of our state’s sports ecosystem. Thank you, Messi, for inspiring and guiding our emerging talent. I assure you that one of these players will certainly represent India in a FIFA World Cup. Welcome once again,” said Chief Minister Fadnavis.

The Long-Term Vision of Project Mahadeva

The overarching aim of Project Mahadeva is to produce more medal-winning athletes from Maharashtra under Mission Olympics 2026 and to qualify for the Football World Cup by 2034 with a goal of winning the title. Young players aged 13 to 18 will receive structured training, proper guidance, and world-class opportunities. Project Mahadeva is a collaborative effort between the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF), Western India Football Association (WIFA), CIDCO, and the Sports Department of the Government of Maharashtra. This partnership will provide policy support, grassroots participation, professional expertise, infrastructure, and administrative backing to build a sustainable football development system in the state.