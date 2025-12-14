GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi Fans Cheer Mumbai Police Outside Wankhede After Kolkata Chaos (Watch Video)

A video of Lionel Messi fans applauding the Mumbai Police went viral on social media on Sunday, December 14, drawing widespread attention online. The clip emerged a day after chaotic scenes unfolded during the Argentine football legend’s appearance in Kolkata. Messi had visited Salt Lake Stadium, but the event was cut short after serious security breaches reportedly involving political leaders. As a result, the football icon was swiftly escorted away from the venue. Frustrated fans, who had gathered in large numbers, reacted angrily, vandalising sections of the stadium and expressing their disappointment over the abrupt end to the appearance.

Following the stadium incident, protests intensified outside the Grand Hyatt hotel, where Messi was believed to be staying. The situation escalated as crowds became increasingly aggressive, forcing police to intervene with a lathi charge to disperse the protesters and prevent further damage. Amid this backdrop, the video shared by FCB Mumbai on X, formerly Twitter, showed a contrasting scene in Mumbai. Fans were seen clapping, cheering, and openly thanking Mumbai Police personnel for their crowd management. Some officers were visibly smiling as they received appreciation from the supporters, reflecting a calmer and more controlled atmosphere.

Although the exact reason behind the fans’ public praise remains unclear, security has remained a major focus after the Kolkata unrest. Earlier videos from Mumbai also showed football enthusiasts chanting Messi’s name, wearing team jerseys, and waving flags while marching toward Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of Messi’s visit, Mumbai Police enforced strict security measures, banning items such as water bottles, coins, metal objects, and other potentially dangerous materials. Multiple frisking points, controlled entry gates, temporary watchtowers, traffic diversions, and road closures were implemented across South Mumbai from 12 pm to 11 pm on December 14 to ensure safety.