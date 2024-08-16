Good News for Mumbaikars! Water Supply To Increase in Ghatkopar, Parel, and Wadala

A 9.7 km-long underwater tunnel is set to become a crucial element in improving water supply to Ghatkopar, Parel, and Wadala in central and eastern Mumbai. This new infrastructure is a key component of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ambitious 100 km water tunnel network. Designed to address issues of water contamination and prevent manmade leakage, the tunnel aims to significantly boost the force of water supply in these areas.

Construction of the project began in October 2021, with the initial breakthrough of the tunnel between Ghatkopar and Wadala occurring in September 2022. The second phase followed, culminating in a breakthrough in June of this year.

The Ghatkopar, Parel, and Wadala areas, situated in the eastern suburbs and central part of Mumbai, have faced challenges with their outdated water supply pipelines, which struggle to maintain high pressure due to the heavy population density.

The new tunnels are constructed at a depth of at least 100 meters below ground level, in contrast to traditional pipelines that are typically only 3-5 meters underground. This greater depth helps protect the tunnels from damage caused by roadworks and civil infrastructure projects.

With the completion of this new 9.7 km tunnel, Mumbai's underground water tunnel network now spans 100 km. This positions Mumbai's network just behind New York, which boasts the world’s largest at 111 km. Mumbai's first water supply tunnel was installed in 1955, and the network has expanded significantly since then, Indian Express reported. The new tunnel project, which has cost Rs 940 crore, is expected to fully commence water supply by 2026.

