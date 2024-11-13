Gorai Murder Case: Bihar Youth Killed Over Interfaith Relationship, Mumbai Police Detains Suspect After Victim Identified by Tattoo

In a significant breakthrough in the Gorai murder case, where a dismembered body was discovered, the Gorai Police has detained a suspect. The police identified the deceased through English initials tattooed on his hand, which led them to uncover the motive behind the crime. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Raghunandan Paswan from Kanhouli village in Darbhanga, Bihar, reportedly had an interfaith relationship with a minor girl who had broken off the relationship. Despite this, Raghunandan traveled to Mumbai to meet her, which allegedly led to a fatal confrontation. Police are still investigating and searching for other suspects involved in the case.

Raghunandan's friend, who accompanied him to Mumbai, is also under investigation for potential involvement in the crime. According to sources, the 17-year-old girl had previously severed ties with Paswan, after which her family brought her to Mumbai. However, when Paswan came to Mumbai to see her, her family reportedly reacted with anger, leading to the tragic incident. Police sources revealed that the murder took place in Bhayandar, and the girl’s brothers allegedly transported the body to Gorai in an auto-rickshaw before abandoning it. The rickshaw driver has been identified and is currently in police custody.

The deceased’s father, Jitendra Paswan, recognized his son from the initials "RA" tattooed on his right hand. Sources also disclosed that the girl's name begins with the letter "A."

Jitendra Paswan suspects that his son was murdered due to his interfaith relationship with the girl. Gorai police officials reached out to Jitendra on Tuesday, and he identified his son based on the tattoo. Subsequently, one of the girl’s brothers was detained for further questioning. Raghunandan, who worked as a worker in Pune, had recently returned home for the Diwali holidays. He had previously worked in a hospital in Bihar, where he initially met the girl while assisting her in procuring medicines, which led to them staying in contact. When her family became aware of the relationship, her elder brother allegedly threatened Raghunandan.

Following these threats, the Paswan family sought help from village leaders to mediate with the girl’s family. Raghunandan's family then advised him to leave his job at the hospital, after which he moved to Pune and took up employment with a private firm.

On October 31, Raghunandan left his home, informing his family that he would be traveling to Mumbai with friends. After losing contact with him, his worried father traveled to Pune and then to Andheri, Mumbai, in search of him. Finally, Jitendra lodged a missing person report at Andheri Police Station.

Raghunandan’s family alleges that the girl’s brothers conspired with others, luring him from Pune to Mumbai. They claim he was administered sedatives and then killed.