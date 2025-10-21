Goregaon Crime: 26-Year-Old Beaten to Death by Labourers Over Theft Suspicion

A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of labourers on suspicion of theft inside an under-construction building in Goregaon (West). Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, police have registered a case of murder and arrested four accused in connection with the incident. The shocking episode took place in the early hours of October 19, 2025, at the “Raj Pathron” building in Subhash Nagar, Teen Dongri, Goregaon (West).

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Harshal Parma (26). The complaint was lodged by his mother, Suvarna Ramsing Parma (61), a resident of Goregaon (West). In her statement, Suvarna told police that her son Harshal had left home around midnight on October 18, saying he was going out “to drink,” but never returned that night.

The next morning, around 10:45 a.m., officers from the Goregaon Police Station reached Suvarna’s home and informed her that Harshal had been assaulted by some men at the Raj Pathron building and was admitted to Trauma Care Hospital in an unconscious state.

Suvarna and her husband Ramsing rushed to the building site, where they were told that some people had allegedly entered the premises with the intention of committing theft, and one of them was caught and beaten by workers. Later, at the police station, the building’s watchman, Pappu Doodhnath Yadav, narrated the incident in detail.

Yadav told police that around 3:00 a.m. on October 19, a labourer named Vasant Kumar Prasad, who was staying on the third floor, came to him and said that four thieves had broken into the building three had escaped, and one had been caught. When Yadav went upstairs, he saw some workers had tied up a man who identified himself as Harshal Parma.

According to the watchman, Salman Khan was beating Harshal with a bamboo stick, while Ismulla Khan was assaulting him with kicks and punches. When Yadav tried to intervene and asked them to let Harshal go, the workers told him to “mind his own business” and leave the area. Fearing for his safety, Yadav went downstairs.

Later, around 7:00 a.m., Yadav found Harshal lying unconscious in the parking area. He immediately informed site supervisor Pradeep Mishra, who then alerted the police.

Suvarna Parma and her husband reached the Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors informed them that the police had brought Harshal in after being found at the construction site. Supervisor Pradeep Tribhuvandas Mishra had told police that a man suspected of theft was beaten by workers and fell unconscious. However, doctors declared Harshal “Dead Before Admission.”

In her complaint, Suvarna alleged that between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on October 19, her son Harshal was tied up and brutally beaten to death with bamboo sticks, kicks, and punches by the labourers identified as Gautam Chamar, Rajeev Gupta, Salman Khan, and Ismulla Khan who mistook him for a thief.

Based on the complaint, Goregaon Police have registered a case of murder against all four accused under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. All four have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.