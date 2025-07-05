Govandi Tragedy: Teen Found Dead, Family Accuses Relative of Poisoning

A mysterious death of a 16-year-old boy in the Shivajinagar area of Govandi has taken a serious turn, with the family accusing a relative of murder by poisoning a cold drink.

According to the family, the teenager had gone out near his house on the afternoon of 29 June 2025, but did not return home till late night. The next day, after receiving some information, the family went looking for him and eventually found him unconscious at a relative’s house. A doctor was called to the spot, who declared the boy dead and termed the circumstances suspicious.

As per the statement of the deceased’s father, his son was allegedly forced to accompany the relative, who then gave him a bottle of a branded energy drink. Soon after consuming the drink, the boy’s health deteriorated, and he started vomiting. He later died under unexplained circumstances.

The father further claimed that the minor had distanced himself from the accused over the past few months, which may have triggered resentment and led to a premeditated act of revenge.

A complaint has been lodged at Shivajinagar Police Station, and an investigation is underway. Police officials are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

The bereaved family has demanded swift justice and stringent action against the accused.