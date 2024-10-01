Govinda Health Update: Actor Issues First Statement After Mistakenly Shot Himself On The Leg

Bollywood Actor Govinda mistakenly shot himself on the leg with his leg on Tuesday morning. The Shiv sena leader then rushed to hospital for the treatment. After this tragic incident internet has been concern about the veteran actor's health and wants to know if he is okay or not. Govinda has shared his health update via a audio clip.

In that audio clip govinda said, "Hello I am Govinda Ap sab ka Ashirwad aur guru ke ashirwad ke mere ko jo goli lagi thi voh nikali gai hein. Mein Dhyanyawad deta hu apsabko mere liye prathana kar ne keliye." As per the information received, before going to the gym, he was cleaning his licensed revolver, which had a jammed lock. This incident occurred during the cleaning process. According to reports, the actor has been admitted to CRITI Care Hospital in Mumbai.

After accidentally shooting himself in the left leg with his own revolver, Govinda has shared an audio message thanking the medical team and his supporters for their care and concern.



Listen 👂#Govinda#Shooting#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/KilvpydH9H — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 1, 2024

While talking to PTI actor's manager Shashi Sinha, said, "We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened. The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfire. It is due to god’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only leg injury and it was nothing serious."