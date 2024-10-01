Govinda Shot: Bollywood Actor Hospitalised in Mumbai After Accidental Misfiring Injury

Veteran Bollywood Actor Govinda mistakenly shot himself in the leg with his gun in the early hours on Tuesday, October 1. The actor and Shiv Sena leader was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to reports, the actor has been admitted to CRITI Care Hospital in Mumbai. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and keeping his licenced gun in the case when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired, which hit his leg.

#UPDATE | Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the… https://t.co/iBtEcngdoA — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now, said Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, to the news agency ANI.