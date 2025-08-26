Gujarat Child Kidnapped, Murdered in Mumbai Train; Accused Arrested After Police Chase

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was found murdered inside the toilet of AC coach B2 of the Kushinagar Express at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. The accused, identified as the child’s cousin Vikas, has been arrested by the Surat Crime Unit.

According to police, the accused killed the child on Saturday night and concealed the body in the train’s toilet. The gruesome discovery created panic at the busy railway station.

On Saturday, railway staff recovered the body of a minor boy from the toilet of the Kushinagar Express. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was the same child whose kidnapping complaint had been registered on 22 August at Amroli police station in Surat.

The missing complaint had alleged that the boy had been abducted by his cousin. Acting on this lead, Amroli police had placed the accused’s mobile phone under surveillance. On Friday early morning, a police team reached Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and coordinated with the Railway Police to trace the child and the accused.

Soon after, information emerged that a child’s body had been recovered from the train. The photograph of the deceased was sent to the family, who confirmed the identity of their missing child. This turned the investigation from a kidnapping case into one of murder.

Police are now probing how the accused travelled with the child to Mumbai and under what circumstances the murder was committed. Meanwhile, the accused cousin Vikas has been taken into custody for further interrogation.