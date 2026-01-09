Gutkha Smuggling Busted in Mumbai: FDA, Police Seize Banned Products Worth Rs 2.01 Crore in Mulund, 10 Arrested

Despite the Maharashtra government’s ban on gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products, large-scale smuggling continues unabated. Cracking down on the illegal trade, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Mumbai Police carried out a joint operation in the early hours of Thursday in Mulund East, seizing banned gutkha and pan masala worth over ₹2.01 crore. As many as 14 goods vehicles were seized and 10 accused were arrested from the spot, while several smugglers managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

According to police, around 5 am on January 8, Mulund Police received specific information that a major consignment of banned products was being transported into Mumbai from the Airoli Toll Naka–Juna Jakat Naka area. Acting swiftly, a joint FDA and police team led by Food Safety Officer Rajendra Vinayak Kardak laid a trap and conducted a raid in the area.

On spotting the police, the smugglers panicked, leading to chaos at the spot. While some accused managed to escape, 10 persons associated with the supply chain—including drivers and transporters—were detained. During the operation, a large quantity of banned gutkha and flavoured pan masala of various branded companies was recovered from tempos, pickup vans and heavy trucks.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the consignment had been sourced from places such as Vapi in Gujarat, Byculla and Bhiwandi, and was meant to be distributed across Mumbai. They also admitted being fully aware that gutkha and pan masala have been completely banned in Maharashtra for one year from July 20, 2025, but continued the illegal trade driven by profit.

The FDA has sealed samples of the seized products and sent them for laboratory analysis. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace and arrest the absconding accused.