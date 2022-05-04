Hanuman Chalisa Row: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande escapes after Mumbai Police tried to arrest him

On behalf of MNS, an agitation is being organized in the state today against the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where azan is heard blaring from loudspeakers on May 4. MNS activists are being detained by the police under preventive measures to maintain law and order in the state due to MNS agitation. Mumbai Police had come near Raj Thackeray's residence 'Shivteerth' today to arrest MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri.

MNS president Raj Thackeray will hold a press conference on today's agitation at 6 pm today. Sandeep Deshpande was accompanied by MNS leader Santosh Dhuri and other activists. Sandeep Deshpande informed the media about today's Raj Thackeray's press conference. Then some police came to him. As the police approached Sandeep Deshpande through the media, Santosh Dhuri put his hand on Sandeep Deshpande's shoulder and started walking. The police asked Sandeep Deshpande to step aside this time. Deshpande also came forward walking with the police. At the same time, a private car was parked in front of a police vehicle. Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri reached the car waiting in the crowd. As soon as they got into the car, the driver started the car and sped away. The police ran after the car and tried to stop it, but they did not succeed. Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri escaped by from the clutches of the police.