Hanuman Chalisa Row: Raj Thackeray to hold press conference today

MNS had given an ultimatum till May 3 to remove the loudspeakers on the mosque. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where azan is heard blaring from loudspeakers on May 4.

The state police was on high alert following the MNS's warning. Activists were issued restraining orders and arrests. Police leaves in the state were also canceled on the backdrop of MNS's warning. But in Muslim-majority areas like Mumbra, Mahim, Bhiwandi, Panvel, Bandra, the call to prayer was made on the mosque without loudspeakers. Therefore, MNS did not played Hanuman Chalisa here. The MNS also thanked the Muslim community for their social commitment. Against this backdrop, Raj Thackeray is now likely to hold a press conference at Shivteerth in the evening. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, Santosh Dhuri and several office bearers have arrived at Raj Thackeray's residence.