Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple's judicial custody extended till April 29

In a huge setback for independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Session Court extended their judicial custody till April 29, here on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Police had slapped sedition charges on the couple.

The Rana couple was served prohibitory notices, detained, then whisked off by Khar Police Station team and arrested late on Saturday after two-days of high-voltage drama in which they threatened to march to the private residence of the Chief Minister and chant 'Hanuman Chalisa', but were prevented by hundreds of aggressive Shiv Sainiks and the police.