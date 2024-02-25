Heart-Wrenching Video: Man Jumps on Railway Tracks in Mumbai, Alert RPF Staff Prevent Him From Being Run Over by Train
Mumbai, February 24: Alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff helped avert a tragedy at Bhayandar in Mumbai on Saturday as they prevented a man from being run over by a train after he leaped from a footover bridge directly onto the railway track.
Following the incident, the man was admitted to a multi-speciality hospital for necessary medical attention. The RPF also informed the man's family about the situation, ensuring that appropriate authorities were brought into the loop.
Watch Shocking Video:
Alert #RPF Staff at Bhayandar promptly stopped a man from being run over after he jumped from an FOB directly on the tracks.— Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 24, 2024
He was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital & his family & appropriate authorities were informed.
WR urges everyone to refrain from trespassing on… pic.twitter.com/CfwyQWZvVd
In a social media post on X, the Western Railway urged people to exercise caution and refrain from trespassing on railway tracks.