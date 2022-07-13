Heavy rains continue in suburbs including Mumbai, 'orange alert' issued

The intensity of rainfall has increased across the state. The continuous rains have increased the water levels of many rivers and dams in the state. Floods have hit many places and disrupted life. A red alert has been issued for Palghar, Pune city and Gadchiroli for the next two days. Therefore, the administration has instructed to leave the house only if there is urgent work. According to the latest radar and satellite observations, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and some parts of Palghar for the next 2.3 hours.

Amid incessant heavy rainfall lashing the city, the Andheri subway continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters. Rains have lashed Mumbai and its suburbs. Heavy rains have started in South Mumbai. Heavy rain is falling in Mahim, Dadar, Paral and Byculla areas. The meteorological department has issued an 'orange alert' for the next two days in Mumbai.