High-Grade Cannabis Worth ₹4.14 Crore Seized at Mumbai Airport; Two Held

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) apprehended two passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday for smuggling high-grade cannabis from Bangkok. Officials seized approximately 4,147 grams of cannabis, valued at around ₹4.14 crore. The suspects are believed to have been involved in similar smuggling activities in the past, and further investigations are underway.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Hasruddin Nalukudy Paramb (26) and Ahmed Riyas K.P. (29), both residents of Kerala. Acting on a tip-off about the smuggling of narcotics from Bangkok, AIU officials set up a surveillance operation at the airport. The suspects were intercepted, and their baggage was thoroughly inspected.

During the search, 10 suspicious packets were discovered in their luggage. On closer examination, the packets were found to contain a green substance. A narcotics testing kit confirmed the substance to be cannabis. The total weight of the seized cannabis was 4,147 grams.

The AIU has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested both individuals. Officials suspect the accused have previously been involved in similar smuggling operations and are currently investigating their network and associates.