Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹4.17 Crore Seized at Pune Airport; Passenger Arrested

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Pune Customs intercepted an Indian-origin passenger named Misrad Vadakaeveetil Abdul Majeed upon his arrival at Pune International Airport on flight 6E 1948 from Bangkok.

During a thorough baggage and personal search prompted by persistent suspicion, the AIU officers discovered hydroponic weed weighing 4 kg and 172 grams concealed meticulously inside food item packets, including cornflakes boxes, coffee boxes, and Thai tea boxes.

The seized contraband, with a retail market value of ₹4,17,21,000, highlights the sophisticated smuggling techniques employed by traffickers. The passenger has been arrested under relevant provisions of the law, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Pune Customs commended the vigilance and efforts of the AIU team, emphasizing their commitment to curbing drug trafficking and ensuring airport security.