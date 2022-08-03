"I will not stop", Uday Samant's tweets after attack

MUMBAI - Shiv Sena rebel MLA, former minister Uday Samant's car was attacked at Katraj Chowk on Tuesday night. The glass of Samant's car broke in this stone pelting. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had reacted to the incident. Also, Shinde had given instructions to the police to take action. After that, the police seems to have started the operation. Five people including Shiv Sena's Pune city president have been arrested in connection with this attack. So, Uday Samant's supporters have raised banners in Ratnagiri district.

After the attack on Uday Samant's car in Pune, the banner fight has started in Ratnagiri. Samant's supporters have shown their support to Uday Samant by putting up a public protest banner in front of the Shiv Sena branch. Reacting to this Samant Tweeted that he will not stop.

"Yesterday during Hon'ble Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Pune, I was cowardly attacked by some persons. There may be ideological differences, but such attacks are not the political culture of Maharashtra. I do not condone such cowardly attacks and I will not stop"he wrote.

"Running away by pelting stones on a car is not bravery. The job of the police is to maintain law and order. They will police. Police will take legal action against those who committed the cowardly attack. I will talk to the police about this. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of all of us", he said.