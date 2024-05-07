ICSE Class 10th Result 2024: Mumbai Teen, 15, Achieves 92% Despite Losing Arm to Electric Shock

Nearly two years ago, Mumbai resident Anamta Ahmed, then 13, suffered severe burns and lost her right arm after accidentally touching an 11KV cable while playing in Aligarh. Her left arm retained only about 20% functionality. Following over 50 days of bedridden recovery and significant trauma, Anamta remarkably resumed her life. On Monday, she pleasantly surprised everyone by scoring 92% in her Class 10 exams, with a remarkable 98% in Hindi, emerging as the top scorer in her school.

As news of the CISCE results unfolded, City International School in Mumbai's Andheri erupted in jubilation. Principal Mansi Deepak Gupta remarked, "She was always a bright student, but given what she had endured, it's remarkable how she stayed positive." Anamta, visibly overjoyed, expressed, "Doctors advised me to take a break from studies, but I was determined not to sit idle. The school also motivated and inspired me to persevere."

According to a report of TOI, speaking about the challenge of preparing for the exams, she said, “The first thing that came to my mind after coming back from the hospital was to make my left arm fully functional. I was recommended some exercises by doctors and I also watched social media clips.” “However, the bigger challenge was to write with my left hand as I was not used to it. It took me a few months and I was able to manage it but my teachers insisted I should have a writer and not compromise on the speed during exams.

